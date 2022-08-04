This course was produced by the Algae Technology Educational Consortium and UC San Diego with funding from the Algae Foundation, the National Renewable Energy Lab, and the U.S. Department of Energy.
Introduction to SeaweedsUniversity of California San Diego
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
2 years of basic biology, chemistry, aquaculture experience.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Introductory seaweed farming techniques.
Basic seaweed cultivar domestication.
Seaweed identification, systematics and evolutionary realtionships.
Skills you will gain
- Marine Agronomy husbandry
- Aquaculture Engineering
- Seaweed Biology Interpretation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Seaweed Introduction
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
4 hours to complete
Seaweed Biology
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
5 hours to complete
Ecology and Seaweed Ecosystem Services
5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
6 hours to complete
Seaweed Aquaculture
6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min), 12 readings, 6 quizzes
