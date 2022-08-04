About this Course

Intermediate Level

2 years of basic biology, chemistry, aquaculture experience.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Introductory seaweed farming techniques.

    Basic seaweed cultivar domestication.

    Seaweed identification, systematics and evolutionary realtionships.

Skills you will gain

  • Marine Agronomy husbandry
  • Aquaculture Engineering
  • Seaweed Biology Interpretation
Intermediate Level

2 years of basic biology, chemistry, aquaculture experience.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Seaweed Introduction

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Seaweed Biology

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Ecology and Seaweed Ecosystem Services

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 61 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Seaweed Aquaculture

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min), 12 readings, 6 quizzes

