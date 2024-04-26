This course is intended to provide information to the general public who may be curious after seeing a TV clip or read a news article about harmful algal bloom. It will cover 13 of the known toxins associated with harmful algae, their impacts on human and animal health, and how we detect those toxins and their associated algae.
Harmful Algal Blooms
April 2024
Algae are extremely diverse, and in this section you will learn about the three distinct seaweed taxa.
Seaweeds are found almost everywhere and have complex ecologies. This section covers the basics of seaweed ecology including some of the organisms they interact with in nature and in industrial settings.
This week includes techniques for the cultivation and marine agronomy of seaweeds including open water and tank cultivation.
