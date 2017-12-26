This course is designed to introduce students to the issues of energy in the 21st century – including food and fuels – which are inseparably linked – and will discuss energy production and utilization from the biology, engineering, economics, climate science, and social science perspectives.
- Energy
- Sustainable Energy
- Energy Systems
- Environmental Protection
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
General Course Materials
Course overview materials, including syllabus, lecturer information, grading criteria, and external notices and resources.
Introduction to Energy
Introduces the basics of energy, covers finite energy sources like petroleum, looks at how energy and food are related, and examines the scale of current and future energy consumption and what renewable energy options can meet that demand.
Physical Energy Sources
Looks at some of the alternative energy options from the physical sciences domain, including wind energy, photovoltaic and photothermal energy, and nuclear energy. It also covers energy storage and electric vehicles, and energy efficiency and smart grid technologies.
Introduction to Biological Energy Sources
Provides an overview of the different biological energy sources including plants and algae. It explains what biofuels are, how they are produced, and the pros and cons of different biological sources.
Plant Biofuel
Discusses various plant-based fuels including corn ethanol, cellulosic ethanol, and jatropha biodiesel. It will cover the different technologies used, the pros and cons of each source, and current production around the world.
Course is very tough and seeks too much of time. Asking too many question individual week and also posted plenty of questions each week. This course is not for the beginners.
Great course, i have learned about Energy and different ways to get it and conserve it and use of Energy efficiently and many more things, thanks
Excellent content of the course. Only one suggestion Please upgrade the course as its almost 8 years old data . The renewable energy science has changed a lot in this 8 years.
It's an excellent course with rich and valuable course materials and lecture videos. Highly recommend the course for energy enthusiasts like me.
