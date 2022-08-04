About this Course

Beginner Level

21st Century Energy Transition is for any learner wanting to gain insights on the complex issues of energy supply in today’s world.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the complexity of systems supplying energy to people around the world

  • Evaluate the merits and the costs associated with each major available energy  source 

  • Explore competing viewpoints of how quickly, practically and effectively global societies can transition to alternative energy sources

Beginner Level

21st Century Energy Transition is for any learner wanting to gain insights on the complex issues of energy supply in today’s world.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

University of Alberta

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to the 21st Century Energy Transition

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Energy Sources and Production – Benefits and Challenges

7 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 233 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Energy Storage

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

FAQs for the Energy Transition

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

