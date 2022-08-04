Profile

Brad Hayes

Adjunct Professor

Bio

Brad Hayes is President of Petrel Robertson Consulting Ltd., a geoscience consulting firm addressing technical and strategic issues around oil and gas development, water resource management, helium and lithium exploration, geothermal energy, and carbon sequestration. He earned a PhD in geology from the University of Alberta (quite some time ago). He is Outreach Director for the Canadian Society for Evolving Energy (CSEE), and a Past-President of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists (CSPG). He served as a Councillor for the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) for six years, and is a member of the Energy Technical Advisory Committee for Geoscience BC. Brad has lead the partnership between CSEE and the University of Alberta Energy Systems Signature Area to produce a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) entitled “21st Century Energy Transition – How do We Make it Work? His research and collaboration for this course is supporting a series of webinars and presentations on the topic of Energy Transition. Brad is an Adjunct Professor in the University of Alberta Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, and a sessional lecturer in Earth and Environmental Sciences at Mount Royal University. He is a prominent media commentator, writing for a variety of technical and business publications as well as engaging actively on social media about energy issues.

Courses

21st Century Energy Transition: how do we make it work?

