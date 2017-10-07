About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Big Data
  • Mongodb
  • Splunk
  • Apache Spark
Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Big Data Integration and Processing

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 6 readings
1 hour to complete

Retrieving Big Data (Part 1)

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Retrieving Big Data (Part 2)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Big Data Integration

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 83 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Processing Big Data

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BIG DATA INTEGRATION AND PROCESSING

About the Big Data Specialization

Big Data

Frequently Asked Questions

