Course 5 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Graph Theory
  • Neo4j
  • Analytics
  • Graph Database
Course 5 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Welcome to Graph Analytics

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Graphs

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Graph Analytics

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 81 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Graph Analytics Techniques

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 78 min), 12 readings, 2 quizzes

