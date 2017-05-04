Want to understand your data network structure and how it changes under different conditions? Curious to know how to identify closely interacting clusters within a graph? Have you heard of the fast-growing area of graph analytics and want to learn more? This course gives you a broad overview of the field of graph analytics so you can learn new ways to model, store, retrieve and analyze graph-structured data.
- Graph Theory
- Neo4j
- Analytics
- Graph Database
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Welcome to Graph Analytics
Meet your instructor, Amarnath Gupta and learn about the course objectives.
Introduction to Graphs
Welcome! This week we will get a first exposure to graphs and their use in everyday life. By the end of the module you will be able to create a graph applying core mathematical properties of graphs, and identify the kinds of analysis questions one might be able to ask of such a graph. We hope the you will be inspired as to how graphical representations might enable you to answer new Big Data problems!
Graph Analytics
Graph Analytics Techniques
Welcome to the 4th module in the Graph Analytics course. Last week, we got a glimpse of a number of graph properties and why they are important. This week we will use those properties for analyzing graphs using a free and powerful graph analytics tool called Neo4j. We will demonstrate how to use Cypher, the query language of Neo4j, to perform a wide range of analyses on a variety of graph networks.
The week 5 module was difficult to digest completely, it could be made better with better explanations of what is happening
Gives wonderful overview and hands on experience Graph analytic. Course Contents were very crisp and pretty comprehensive for a novice.
This is one of the toughest and most interesting course at it deals with big data in graph database. Highly recommend this course to those who wants to know graph database.
I found a new love in this course Neo4j. Graphs are really powerful. You should expect a very intensive theoretical and hands-on knowledge to takeaway from this course. Think like a vertex ....
About the Big Data Specialization
Drive better business decisions with an overview of how big data is organized, analyzed, and interpreted. Apply your insights to real-world problems and questions.
