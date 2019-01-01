Build "Guess The Color" game using JavaScript, HTML and CSS
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (you will be able to identify the basics of HTML, create the game content and general options, you will be able to identify the basics of CSS, create the game layout of any design as needed, you will be able to apply more features of higher level with CSS and add transitions with different properties, you will be able to apply the basics of JavaScript, to create variables, functions and loops to fulfill your needs and you will be able to add dynamics to the game , make it interactive and link between HTML, JavaScript and CSS. ).
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Identify the basics of HTML, create the game content and general options
Identify the basics of CSS, create the game layout of any design as needed
Apply more features of higher level with CSS and add transitions with different properties
Apply the basics of JavaScript, to create variables, functions and loops to fulfill your needs
Add dynamics to the game , make it interactive and link between HTML, JavaScript and CSS
