KM
Dec 16, 2017
Got an amazing introduction to Graph Analytics in Big Data. Technical issues with Neo4J made this course a little more challenging than necessary. But the introduction to Spark GraphX was invaluable.
JT
Oct 25, 2016
This course was excellent as an introduction to Graph Analytics and using Neo4j. Not only did I learn a lot, I've been given tasks related to what I've learned in this course after finishing it.
By Manoj D•
Dec 30, 2018
Lots of efforts wasted to struggle with setup.
By Stefan K•
Oct 30, 2018
The last week was hard to follow with it's handson exercise. There was a lot of code which wasn't explained very well. It would be better if it was explained in more detail what the code was doing.
By Charles S•
Jun 10, 2018
The staff is not attending this course, and has not kept the forum up to date with notes on changes to the Neo4j Syntax requirements. The commands as given in the lectures, in the supplemental materials, and in the forums by the staff do not work. A few students have tried to post updates to the forum, but these too are out date, and more recent requests for help go unanswered.
By Akshay V•
Jul 17, 2017
The Course was amazing. It was very much helpful in getting the insights and developed my skills in analyzing the data using Graphs. Thank You Coursera and UC, San Diego Team.
By Dimitri M•
Feb 10, 2019
Some parts explain very scarcely the strengths of concepts like power laws. A bunch of ideas surely important but shown in a very confused way.
By Daniel T•
Nov 9, 2020
The course is not maintained well. Specifically, the hands-on exercise NEO4J could be much better. The Cloudera VM has many issues. I checked out the forum and observed many questions like mine hanging there for a couple of months. But they have not been answered yet.
By Jamiil T A•
Oct 28, 2018
I found a new love in this course Neo4j. Graphs are really powerful. You should expect a very intensive theoretical and hands-on knowledge to takeaway from this course. Think like a vertex ....
By Alexander W•
Sep 8, 2020
I had the pleasure of being introduced to graph analytics, Neo4j and GraphX through Spark by this course. Some of the most interesting content was why graphs, social media graphs, human information networks, visualizing graphs, how the volume impact the graphs, walks in the graphs, Dijkstra’s algorithm, robustness and concequences of disconnecting a connected graph or communities. I think there are some challenges running the scripts with Neo4j. It was not always easy to answer the questions with some typos but instead you had to think what the instructor want to achieve to get it through. Before, I signed up for this course, I had heard about the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) from my earlier studies here in Sweden, within a positive manner, and now I took the opportunity to study online through Coursera. I am grateful for that, the structure of the course content, new concepts and the explanations from Mr Amarnath Gupta (week 1-3, 5), Mr Jeff Sale (week 4) and Ms Christine Kirkpatrick (week 5). I give my highest recommendation to others to take this course and sending five big yellow stars.
Sincerely
Alexander – Sweden
By Vincent R•
Jun 2, 2018
This is the more challenging course of the Specialization. The course is not as well built as the other ones. Week 1 does not include any lessons; week 5 is very fastidious and time consuming. The course should mention up front to run the Cloudera VM with one CPU only to avoid getting wrong metro vertex results and crash the system when using the filter method. The author may want to consider using Python instead of Scala as Python was used in all the previous courses of the specialization.
By Allyson D d L•
Feb 3, 2022
This was the most interesting course in all specialization until now and the only one which I could use the Cloudera VM succesfully. I could learn a little bit of Neo4j but the content about Spark GraphX is very bad.
By Leandro S•
Mar 24, 2019
Nice introduction of multiple graph packages, however I missed some more applied cases, covering a real graph problem investigation (particularly how to associate Neo4j with GraphX).
By Ashish S•
Apr 8, 2021
The course was good. However, I would request the Coursera team to provide a solution for the virtual machine as Cloudera has stopped giving any updates starting 2021. This is causing a lot of difficulty with hands-on exercises.
By Miguel T•
Sep 29, 2018
Very interesting and well explained, but little practical.
By Min M Z•
Jan 17, 2018
software not working based on the instruction. Can't connect to server and there is no help in the forum
By Edward d R d B•
Jan 13, 2022
Week 5 needs to be refactored so that it works again
By Anton V•
Aug 14, 2017
Terrible. Did not understand most of the course. Badly explained. Manuals to software were not working. Shame, because it is a nice subject.
By Lara E•
May 3, 2020
This course was a bit boring. I think it could have been much more interesting
By Katherine•
May 21, 2017
Can't do the homework because the instructions don't work.
By Amr H•
May 2, 2017
Very poor explanation and very complicated topics.
By Seyed H M•
Jun 3, 2017
I enjoyed a lot specially with the additional materials, giving insight to more in-depth concepts. I guess similar approach would help enrich the course if the course could also provide some basics of Scala so that we do not just copy and paste the commands. I am a programmer myself, but scripts like Scala have their own's very special culture that one has to adapt to it. It is not like Java or C++ which are easier to follow.
By José A R N•
Sep 23, 2018
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11).
I did this course to complete my CV in Data Visualization, Big Data and Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Thank you for the support, course quality and great classes.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By David d•
Apr 6, 2018
Really enjoyed the Neo4j module. I would have liked to explore and have feedback for analysis that I am interested in exploring. It would be great to have direct contact with instructors. The last module was a lot of copying and pasting code that I feel will be extremely difficult to retain. Not sure what the purpose was.
By Catherine D•
May 3, 2017
Thanks to this program, I was able to obtain a job as a data scientist in a big data environment. I built a graphical database using neo4j, which no one else at my workplace had thought to do. I really appreciate the training I got through this specialization.
By paolo m•
Oct 9, 2016
This course allowed me to understand graph theory, evaluate graph properties, analitics and routing algorithms. In addition it introduces to neo4j and graphx, that are valuable software platforms for analyzing graphs
By Nwogbo b C•
Jun 28, 2020
The course arrangement was quite intuitive each week was a set forward building on the hands on exercises of previous works made it easier to better understand the codes and general workflows of the hands-on