About this Course

Course 6 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Big Data
  • Neo4j
  • Knime
  • Splunk
Course 6 of 6 in the
Big Data Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Simulating Big Data for an Online Game

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 4 readings
4 hours to complete

Acquiring, Exploring, and Preparing the Data

4 hours to complete
6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Data Classification with KNIME

5 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Clustering with Spark

5 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Graph Analytics of Simulated Chat Data With Neo4j

3 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Big Data Specialization

Big Data

