Welcome to the Capstone Project for Big Data! In this culminating project, you will build a big data ecosystem using tools and methods form the earlier courses in this specialization. You will analyze a data set simulating big data generated from a large number of users who are playing our imaginary game "Catch the Pink Flamingo". During the five week Capstone Project, you will walk through the typical big data science steps for acquiring, exploring, preparing, analyzing, and reporting. In the first two weeks, we will introduce you to the data set and guide you through some exploratory analysis using tools such as Splunk and Open Office. Then we will move into more challenging big data problems requiring the more advanced tools you have learned including KNIME, Spark's MLLib and Gephi. Finally, during the fifth and final week, we will show you how to bring it all together to create engaging and compelling reports and slide presentations. As a result of our collaboration with Splunk, a software company focus on analyzing machine-generated big data, learners with the top projects will be eligible to present to Splunk and meet Splunk recruiters and engineering leadership.
This course is part of the Big Data Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Big Data
- Neo4j
- Knime
- Splunk
Offered by
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Simulating Big Data for an Online Game
This week we provide an overview of the Eglence, Inc. Pink Flamingo game, including various aspects of the data which the company has access to about the game and users and what we might be interested in finding out.
Acquiring, Exploring, and Preparing the Data
Next, we begin working with the simulated game data by exploring and preparing the data for ingestion into big data analytics applications.
Data Classification with KNIME
This week we do some data classification using KNIME.
Clustering with Spark
This week we do some clustering with Spark.
Graph Analytics of Simulated Chat Data With Neo4j
This week we apply what we learned from the 'Graph Analytics With Big Data' course to simulated chat data from Catch the Pink Flamingos using Neo4j. We analyze player chat behavior to find ways of improving the game.
Reviews
- 5 stars65.97%
- 4 stars21.90%
- 3 stars5.92%
- 2 stars1.80%
- 1 star4.38%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BIG DATA - CAPSTONE PROJECT
This is great platform to enhance your skills with periodic learning even from busy schedule and make yourself in pace with new IT.
Best course for integrating all the concepts learned during specialization. Thanks Coursera Team and UC, San Diego.
What a challenge, I came into this course as a London Black Cab Taxi Driver, I thought the knowledge was hard but this capstone was a challenge more intense than the Knowledge of London!!!
Good exercise to cover the whole essence of many weeks of other courses of the Big Data Specialization.
About the Big Data Specialization
Drive better business decisions with an overview of how big data is organized, analyzed, and interpreted. Apply your insights to real-world problems and questions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.