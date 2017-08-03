About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The 2011 European E. coli Outbreak

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Assembling Genomes Using de Bruijn Graphs

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Genome Assembly Faces Real Sequencing Data

8 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min)

About the Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Data Structures and Algorithms

