About this Course

32,055 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Nucleotide
  • Antimicrobial
  • Genome
  • Microbiology
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Technical University of Denmark (DTU)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(3,270 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Module 2

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Module 3

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 39 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 37 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING OF BACTERIAL GENOMES - TOOLS AND APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder