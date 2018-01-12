This course will cover the topic of Whole genome sequencing (WGS) of bacterial genomes which is becoming more and more relevant for the medical sector. WGS technology and applications are high on international political agenda, as the classical methods are being replaced by WGS technology and therefore bioinformatic tools are extremely important for allowing the people working in this sector to be able to analyze the data and obtain results that can be interpreted and used for different purposes. The course will give the learners a basis to understand and be acquainted with WGS applications in surveillance of bacteria including species identification, typing and characterization of antimicrobial resistance and virulence traits as well as plasmid characterization. It will also give the opportunity to learners to learn about online tools and what they can be used for through demonstrations on how to use some of these tools and exercises to be solved by learners with use of freely available WGS analysis tools .
Whole genome sequencing of bacterial genomes - tools and applicationsTechnical University of Denmark (DTU)
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Nucleotide
- Antimicrobial
- Genome
- Microbiology
Offered by
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1
Welcome and introduction to typing of bacteria and use of Whole genome sequencing applied to surveillance of bacterial pathogens and antimicrobial resistance
Module 2
Introduction to Next Generation sequencing
Module 3
Whole genome sequencing tools- demonstration of analysis tools for species identification, MLST typing and finding resistance genes
Module 4
Whole genome sequencing tools- demonstration of analysis tools for Serotyping of Salmonella and Escherichia coli strains , and finding plasmid replicons
Reviews
- 5 stars69.39%
- 4 stars24.32%
- 3 stars4.09%
- 2 stars1.30%
- 1 star0.87%
TOP REVIEWS FROM WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING OF BACTERIAL GENOMES - TOOLS AND APPLICATIONS
A very interesting course. Simple and easy to follow. I learnt so much from the course. It has increased my desire to learn more about bacterial genomics.
It's a very nice course for the beginner to know different tools and their applications. I am feeling happy to receive it and I can understand the genome sequence.
My knowledge of Whole Genome Sequencing has been basically from theory classes, but this course offered the opportunity to interpret some results practically.
The instructors are very efficient and helped me learn with full understanding and made me proficient to use the tools and databases. Thank you very much ;)
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.