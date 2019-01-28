AP
Jul 19, 2020
Thank you very much for this course through which i learnt basic handling of bioinformatics tools and concepts of WGS. This will help me a lot while pursuing my PhD research work in my field.
MB
Jun 9, 2019
Excellent course with a wealth of information about tools and applications of whole genome sequencing. Presented in a very lucid and interesting manner, very crispy and simplified course.
By Robert F•
Jan 28, 2019
This course is mostly just an advertisement for the particular tools created by the CGE. It would have benefited from deeper explanations of the algorithms at many points. It didn't really build skills, though I am certainly more aware of the breadth of their online tools now.
By Sören W•
Jan 7, 2019
It is basically a commercial for their tools. Not much content to learn.
By shilpa y•
Feb 19, 2020
If you are willing to learn about the WGS analysis, this is not the course for you. The course is all about tools developed by DTU and how to use them. There is a very insufficient background given for all tools. A lot of time has been spent on explaining unnecessary details about using tools, like where to put email it! Concepts are not explained properly. I find the course structure very poor. Last but not least, the main instructor of the course has an accent very difficult to comprehend.
By Douglas A H•
Dec 28, 2017
I quite liked the instructors, but after the first few lessons, the course essentially becomes an advertisement/user manual for their university's (admittedly free) online software tools.
By Marwa M M B•
Aug 19, 2017
It is totally beneficial course for those who are working in epidemiology, however; I was expected to learn different tools for species and microbial communities identification.
By Dr. B E S•
Apr 24, 2020
A course which is worthy for a researcher who is involved in whole genome analysis and pathogen identification. The course gives a base to the use of cge website.
By Kazi M Z R•
Aug 23, 2020
Excellent course for the beginners with minimum bioinformatics knowledge to analyse their whole genome sequencing data!!! All the course materials are designed adequately with in-depth discussion and hands-on training on the usage of different tools. It would be helpful to update the course materials based on the current development of the tools. Otherwise, highly recommended tools for gaining the most out of WGS data. Thanks.
By Anbazhagan P•
Jul 20, 2020
By Krishnanathan K•
Oct 28, 2021
One of the best bioinformatics courses. We get to learn and get hands-on practice on free online bioinformatics tools. Well explanatory lectures to guide us on using bioinformatic tools.
By Faizan A•
Apr 3, 2020
A well structured course covering a broad range of topics, and being a part of this course was an amazing learning experience..
Thanks to DTU and Coursera family....
By Pham T T T•
Sep 17, 2017
Thank you great team from DTU, I get to understand NGS via your detailed explanation and useful demonstration as well as example exercise. Cheers
By WK S•
May 29, 2020
I am a biology student, who recently started a masters in bioinformatics and have been struggling to try to keep up with the computational aspects and this course was perfect for me. The pacing of the course was really good and the lectures were also well detailed and to the point. I really liked the passion with which Shinny did her lecture segments.
By Sbl Z•
Aug 15, 2019
Videos are not comprehensive enough even if one already has some knowledge of that area!
By Sneha S•
Aug 28, 2020
I am an undergraduate student and have worked with bacteria and have also conducted antimicrobial assays for bacteria (like MIC). Apart from wet-lab, I also wanted to have dry-lab experience in this field. "Whole-genome sequencing of bacterial genomes - tools and applications" by DTU really helped me a lot in understanding the basics of this field and has also introduced me to their user-friendly web-based bioinformatic tools developed and hosted by Centre of Genomic Epidemiology. The course instructors were also very clear in explaining the working of these tools.
By Varun C•
Jan 2, 2020
First of all I would like to thank coursera and DTU for providing such a good platform where one can learn and get trained in the subjects of ones interest from the leading experts. The course was very informative and I should say that I have learned something new which I was not familiar with, and would surely look forward for more such trainings by DTU team in future. The way of teaching by the DTU team was very nice especially by Dr Pimlapas.
By Mirza M V B•
Jun 10, 2019
By Gourab D•
Aug 20, 2017
Madam/Sir,
I am a Computer Science Engineer, I am doing research in University of Calcutta in Machine Learning. I have some interest in Bioinformatics. It is not possible for me to grab all the aspect in that subject. So, I am grabbing it in scattered way. The course I have completed in "DTU" has captured a complete different aspect which I haven't seen before. The most important things is that it is a very neat and clean course with a specific direction. All the labs which I have performed here has been well taught in various videos. Though it is not possible for me to understand every parts of all the videos but still it gives me enough knowledge to complete the practicals. I hope it will help me in future run.
I would like to specify just one problem related with the course. Every course in Coursera has "Discussion Forum" corresponding to every week, which I have found missing, as it solves lot of dynamic problem in each week's tutorial. I am sorry if "Discussion Forum" is already there and I have ignored that.
Thanks You very much,
Gourab Das
By Kira K•
Dec 4, 2018
This is a great class presenting a user-friendly web tool CGE pipeline that is ready to help all researches with their bioinformatics data. It can even build phylogenetic trees!
And I loved a small detective game at the end of the course when we needed to process unknown bacteria sequences to see if it was a real outbreak and what antibiotics were able to stop it!
A lot of thanks to the team!
By magombe a•
May 6, 2021
The course was packed so well that information is precise and clear. As a student of bioinformatics, the course made my life so easy as i learnt a lot in a shortest period of time in the most simplified manner. The instructors were straight to the point and made the course interesting especially Shinny. I am looking forward to attend more courses from DTU.
Thank you
By Dr. K M K•
Jun 26, 2020
Excellent course, well-planned presentation, very easy to understand. It is really a great learning platform. I Thank you very much to the team for the wonderful presentation and plan. looking for many courses from DTU food. It is really a food of knowledge for everyone. Thank you.
By Jerusha S•
Jun 14, 2021
A wonderful opportunity to learn bioinformatics. I strongly recommend this course to budding microbiologists and molecular biologists. This is one of the very few courses available in food microbiology. Kudos to the team at DTU.
By Xiangyang L•
Jun 30, 2019
The course is using cutting-edge genome sequencing technology and the authentic software to showcasing the applications and tools of genome sequencing. It is a great chance to learn it.
By Claudia M d l P•
Aug 27, 2019
Muy buen curso para iniciar con el análisis de secuencias masivas de cepas que pudieran estar implicadas en brotes epidemiológicos. Felicidades
By Erica Y•
Sep 30, 2018
Good course for a beginner. Generally, help me understand whole genome sequencing of bacteria. Will follow other course that they have provide.
By Arvind K•
May 14, 2021
Very knowledgeable