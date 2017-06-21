About this Course

Course 2 of 7 in the
Bioinformatics Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Algorithms
  • Python Programming
  • Whole Genome Sequencing
  • Dynamic Programming
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Introduction to Genome Sequencing

8 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

Week 2: Applying Euler's Theorem to Assemble Genomes

5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 3

Week 3: Sequencing Antibiotics

5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week 4

Week 4: From Ideal to Real Spectra for Antibiotics Sequencing

4 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

