SV
Jan 9, 2017
Great course to explore a bit of Bioinformatics for those with no background in Bioinformatics. I love the way the content has been provided, its interactivity increases the interest in the course.
MP
Dec 7, 2017
I like the real-world tasks, especially the assembly on the final exam. Some of the programming tasks, such as the antibiotic noisy spectrum assembly, are challenging (which is good).
By Jan G•
Feb 2, 2020
Course is abandoned, no support on forums, waiting for weeks for peer-reviews, images don't load in the interactive text and quizzes, links in assignments are broken. Coursera should refund me for this joke.
By Hercules P N•
Jun 9, 2017
These courses are consistently excellent. The are possiblly the best entry point for someone wishing to have a go at bioinformatics.
By Ryan B•
May 6, 2019
Long waits for peer review....ruins what is a good course.
By Ксения•
Sep 6, 2017
Spend a huge amount of time because of mistakes in tasks!
By Jonathan L•
May 24, 2021
The course is great, but be prepared to spend 20-30 hours a week on it...
By Roy M•
Mar 6, 2022
Chapter 3 was absolutely wonderful. I am a math guy, not a biologist, so of course I loved this. Really stunned by all the complications that arise in applying the math to real biology. In Chapter 4 I thought the discussion of the mass spectrometer was really confusing. Some very basic ideas were never made clear. The mass spectrometer is a "breaker", not a "blender", so you don't get all possible sub-strings. The video lectures by the young professor finally helped me to understand what was going on. I have the book, so the online shortened version is not very helpful, but the videos are generally very good. The navigation through the course, and the separate hacker track, gets confusing some times. I think I have to click through the hacker track, but I'm not sure. I am very comfortable with programming, but don't have the time to do the hacker track. It looks VERY time consuming.
By Ricardo S•
Oct 10, 2016
I learned a lot on this course. Sequencing, sequencing antibiotics. Ilumina sequencing using BaseSpace. I attended an Ilumina seminar in person ( that I found on the website and by serendipity was coming to my city) and understood everything, because the experience with this course. I wish you can connect the sections with relevant papers (Pavel have so many that is hard to choose one).
By Daniel D•
Oct 8, 2019
The course is absolutely fantastic. Concepts are introduced gradually, and you get away with solid fundamentals of genome sequences.
Beware however that the course is not actively maintained any longer and has few participants. It may be that your final assessment will take a bit to be graded by the peers and the forums are not super active.
By Evgeny L•
Jan 1, 2018
If you liked first course, you must take second course too, one of the most enjoyable and challenging courses available. It's great not only for bioinformaticians, but for people who are interested in algorithms and their application.
By Lucas M•
Oct 9, 2018
Excellent course. I didn't have the time to follow the honor's track, but I've done it for other instances of the specialization and I can say that the interaction with Stepic works perfectly. Way to go, thank you!
By Swaroop V•
Jan 10, 2017
Great course to explore a bit of Bioinformatics for those with no background in Bioinformatics. I love the way the content has been provided, its interactivity increases the interest in the course.
By Mihai P•
Dec 8, 2017
I like the real-world tasks, especially the assembly on the final exam. Some of the programming tasks, such as the antibiotic noisy spectrum assembly, are challenging (which is good).
By Federico R•
Apr 17, 2017
It's really a great course. A must for everyone working with bioinformatic tools in order to understand some basics and limitations that ultimately leads to biological conclussions
By Chinedu O•
May 17, 2022
The course outline is very informative and the weekly quizes very challenging. I recommend this course to everyone who seeks to have a good background in Bioinformatics.
By Samuel C•
Jul 5, 2018
Another excellent course. Great to be able to start from a basic idea and keep expanding it until we look back and see we've learnt how to solve quite a complex problem!
By Qianhao L•
Aug 27, 2017
It would be great if all the slides for every week could be shared. The Bioinformatics II is much harder than the last level. They've made it easy to learn.
By Philipp M•
Oct 18, 2017
A really rewarding course! Definitely shifted up a gear compared to the preceding course, so I recommend doing this in the prescribed order.
By CHAN V S F•
Jul 14, 2021
The exercises were challenging. But thanks to the community in Stepik, I can understand more details for the genome sequencing algorithms.
By Paolo B•
May 9, 2017
Excellent and fun introduction to sequencing techniques. I found it harder than Bioinformatics I, but worth the effort.
By David B•
Jul 25, 2017
This is a well organized course with excellent interactive programming exercises that help with learning the concepts.
By Nivedita S•
Jul 24, 2017
I particularly enjoyed this course a lot more than the first! i felt it was more application oriented and intuitive.
By Rudramani P•
Aug 24, 2019
This one is great introductory course for physicist like who knows the computing but lacks biological background.
By Ricardo•
Feb 22, 2018
Excellent course to get a sense of Genome sequencing , programming assignments really make you learn.
By Jeff L•
Nov 30, 2020
great course for those with strong motivation and interest. but it is a difficulty one though
By Ce D•
Dec 2, 2016
Very useful to my working project. My gratitude for all the staff of this course.