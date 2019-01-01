Profile

Phillip Compeau

Visiting Researcher

Bio

Phillip Compeau is a visiting researcher at UC San Diego. He is an Associate Teaching Professor and the Assistant Department Head for Education in the Computational Biology Department at Carnegie Mellon University, where he serves as the Director of the Undergraduate Program in Computational Biology as well as an Assistant Director for the MS in Computational Biology. He co-founded the Precollege Program in Computational Biology, a program teaching high school students computational biology that is the only program of its kind in the world. Together with Nikolay Vyahhi, he co-founded Rosalind, a free online resource for learning algorithmic biology , and he serves as the site's content editor. He is the co-author (with Pavel Pevzner) of the bestselling textbook, Bioinformatics Algorithms: An Active Learning Approach, which has been adopted by over 100 institutions around the world. He also is the founder of Programming for Lovers, a free programming course with fun scientific applications.

Courses

Molecular Evolution (Bioinformatics IV)

Finding Mutations in DNA and Proteins (Bioinformatics VI)

Finding Hidden Messages in DNA (Bioinformatics I)

Comparing Genes, Proteins, and Genomes (Bioinformatics III)

Biology Meets Programming: Bioinformatics for Beginners

Genomic Data Science and Clustering (Bioinformatics V)

Genome Sequencing (Bioinformatics II)

Bioinformatics Capstone: Big Data in Biology

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder