Phillip Compeauis a visiting researcher at UC San Diego. He is an Associate Teaching Professor and the Assistant Department Head for Education in the Computational Biology Department at Carnegie Mellon University, where he serves as the Director of the Undergraduate Program in Computational Biology as well as an Assistant Director for the MS in Computational Biology. He co-founded the Precollege Program in Computational Biology, a program teaching high school students computational biology that is the only program of its kind in the world. Together with Nikolay Vyahhi, he co-founded Rosalind, a free online resource for learning algorithmic biology , and he serves as the site's content editor. He is the co-author (with Pavel Pevzner) of the bestselling textbook, Bioinformatics Algorithms: An Active Learning Approach, which has been adopted by over 100 institutions around the world. He also is the founder of Programming for Lovers, a free programming course with fun scientific applications.