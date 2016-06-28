In previous courses in the Specialization, we have discussed how to sequence and compare genomes. This course will cover advanced topics in finding mutations lurking within DNA and proteins.
University of California San Diego
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Introduction to Read Mapping
<p>Welcome to our class! We are glad that you decided to join us.</p><p>In this class, we will consider the following two central biological questions (the computational approaches needed to solve them are shown in parentheses):</p><ol><li>How Do We Locate Disease-Causing Mutations? (<em>Combinatorial Pattern Matching</em>)</li><li>Why Have Biologists Still Not Developed an HIV Vaccine? (<em>Hidden Markov Models</em>)</li></ol><p>As in previous courses, each of these two chapters is accompanied by a Bioinformatics Cartoon created by talented artist Randall Christopher and serving as a chapter header in the Specialization's bestselling <a href="http://bioinformaticsalgorithms.com" target="_blank">print companion</a>. You can find the first chapter's cartoon at the bottom of this message. </p><p><img src="https://stepic.org/media/attachments/lessons/292/chapter7_cropped.jpg" title="Image: https://stepic.org/media/attachments/lessons/292/chapter7_cropped.jpg" width="528"></p>
Week 2: The Burrows-Wheeler Transform
Week 3: Speeding Up Burrows-Wheeler Read Mapping
Week 4: Introduction to Hidden Markov Models
It was probably my favorite in this specialization (at least, out of first six).
The contents were so well organized and helpful to develop a proper insight
Really loved learning about suffix trees/arrays, BWT, Pattern matching, HMMs!
One of the best specialization on Coursera. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to apply his/her programming skills to fascinating real-world problems.
