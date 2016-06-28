About this Course

3,388 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Bioinformatics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 6 of 7 in the
Bioinformatics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction to Read Mapping

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: The Burrows-Wheeler Transform

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Speeding Up Burrows-Wheeler Read Mapping

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Introduction to Hidden Markov Models

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 42 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINDING MUTATIONS IN DNA AND PROTEINS (BIOINFORMATICS VI)

View all reviews

About the Bioinformatics Specialization

Bioinformatics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder