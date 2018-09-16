TK
Jun 28, 2016
One of the best specialization on Coursera. Highly recommended for anyone who wants to apply his/her programming skills to fascinating real-world problems.
EJ
Jul 31, 2021
Great course! It opened my mind on the capabilities of algorithms beyond its intended purpose.
By Samuel C•
Sep 16, 2018
Really enjoyed this course. It was great to get to build on work from previous courses.
By Jason M•
Jun 23, 2020
Really loved learning about suffix trees/arrays, BWT, Pattern matching, HMMs!
By Mohamed A•
Aug 14, 2017
Good course. I did this course after the course "Algorithms for DNA Sequencing" of Ben Langmead. Since Ben Langmead was excellent in his explanations, my expectations were the same for this course but I felt that it is not as good as Ben Langmead course maybe because there are no practical videos about programming ideas.
By Tamas K•
Jun 29, 2016
By Edgardo P F J•
Jul 31, 2021
By Ramiz G•
Apr 14, 2020
It was probably my favorite in this specialization (at least, out of first six).
By Sakshar C•
Jul 1, 2020
The contents were so well organized and helpful to develop a proper insight
By Zack X•
Jul 21, 2019
In depth and comprehensive coverage of the topics in genetic data analysis.
By Arsham M N•
Apr 1, 2022
It was the greatest course I've ever attended.
By Mare B•
May 16, 2020
Very good.
By Thomas L•
Jul 17, 2017
Very interesting material. The only reason I marked this course as 4 stars instead of 5 stars is by comparison to the other courses in this specialization. This course does not have the online textbook which means that the student needs to work through the lecture videos very closely in order to be able to solve the programming assignments.
By Thomas G•
Dec 20, 2018
Much more difficult than 1-5 or 7!
By Weidong X•
Feb 27, 2017
good