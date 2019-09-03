About this Course

2,568 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Bioinformatics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
Bioinformatics Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Identifying the Culprit in a Food Poisoning Outbreak

5 hours to complete
5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Comparing Gene Expression in Tissue Samples with RNA-Seq

4 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Week 3: Weighing the Pros and Cons of Whole Genome and Whole Exome Sequencing on a Human Sample

5 hours to complete
4 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BIOINFORMATICS CAPSTONE: BIG DATA IN BIOLOGY

View all reviews

About the Bioinformatics Specialization

Bioinformatics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder