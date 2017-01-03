About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bioinformatics
  • Data Clustering Algorithms
  • Big Data
  • R Programming
Instructor

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Genes and Data

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Preparing Datasets for Analysis

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 75 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Finding Differentially Expressed Genes

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 53 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Predicting Diseases from Genes

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 85 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes

