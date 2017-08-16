BB
Jul 1, 2020
Very practical and easy to follow. The quizzes definitely help you retain the knowledge from the lectures. The hands-on with Jupyter Notebook was my favourite part of this course! Thank you!
MA
May 9, 2019
Really enjoying the way she is teaching. Very easy to learn and practice. I strongly believe when I will complete the course I will gain a remarkable skill on Big Data, Genes, and Medicine.
By Mohamed A•
Aug 16, 2017
This course is for beginners only. When the instructor starts to explain the euclidean distance between two points, you fell that you picked the wrong course. Don't expect to learn R with this course. All scripts are already written. You will only change some values and run them again.
By Tobi O•
Dec 31, 2019
I really enjoyed this course, it will serve as a very fundamental foundation as I aim to carry out further studies on bioinformatics, the lectures has a way of making strange terms understandable and able to work with. I particularly enjoyed the quizzes that followed the lectures, I believe I have been set up for further studies in this interesting field. I must also mention that the resources are very deep and helpful too.wonderful job ma!!
By Charissa W•
May 20, 2019
Highly recommended! A great yet in-depth course on data science and bioinformatics.
By amoulay•
Feb 23, 2021
When I first took this class, I quit after week 1 because no background in R. I taught myself some R and re-took the class, and that helped a lot. If you don't know anything about R and Molecular Biology, don't take the class. It's very intense, but the instructor (very nice person) does not go in detail over the concepts, so don't expect to master KMeans etc. after this course. There are also issues with CBioportal website, the videos and quizzes are for an older version of Cbioportal. Several students alerted the instructor about this, but no update was done.
By Manuel M•
Apr 15, 2017
Excellent introduction to how to run genetic data analytic applications on a big data infraestructure.
The theorical concepts related to data analytics were explained with highly professional quality; easy to understand for those with a data science backgroud. Also there were efective, efficient and acertive in the on the process of knowledge transference.
An outstanding course that exceed my expectations on regarding to data analytics theory and methods.
A good start. Congratulations.
The course has some minors mistakes that does not affect the essence of it.
By Maria A•
Mar 22, 2020
Really interesting course. I am biologist and Data Scientist and I learn so much and discover all the potential we have with big data we can find for free. I miss the course don't finish creating a group of people to investigate together in cancer research to help people and find a solution for cancer. Thanks so much! Beatrice you are great!
By Lisa•
Mar 20, 2017
Great course, it was exactly what I was missing to help me progress in my work analyzing genetic data. By studying the content, I gained in a short amount of time the new skills I needed to analyze genetic data. The course is very rich, and I enjoyed it very much. It is very visible that the professor is an expert in this field !
By Lisa H•
Mar 11, 2017
This course is very well organized, has a ton of very practical information I could not find anywhere, all made available at your fingertips. I really enjoyed all the material, and am grew in confidence in analyzing big data from biomedical domains. Thank you for spednign the time putting all this material together !
By Debajyoti C•
May 29, 2017
This is an excellent course to learn about fundamental to intermediate level of "Big-data" in biomedical sciences and effective analysis. Very well designed and perfectly delivered by Prof. Bichindaritz. I would strongly recommend other genuine bioinformatics aspirants to enrol for this very course.
Thank you. :-)
By Palchamy•
Jan 7, 2020
I was quite easy complete the course within 6 weeks. Able to learn Cancer Genome Data Analytics such as finding DEGs, and disease related genes and gene alterations with practical examples including clustering, network, pathway analysis.
By DEBODYUTI R•
May 24, 2021
It was a great experience having this course. The program was very well designed for learners. One can get a lot of knowledge about BIG DATA after this course. Wish to do more courses from coursera in future. Thank you.....
By Khine M K•
Jun 24, 2021
I really enjoyed the workshop and advanced R were taught. The course is detailed and I have gain alot of skills in terms of prediction and analysis. I like to see more advanved course. Thanks all, really appreciated.
By 姚智显•
Jan 20, 2018
prof.Bichindaritz is very kind, the course useful for beginners interested in bioinformatics. And many useful resources are provided. Hope for more weeks introducing life science data analysis!
By Brinda B•
Jul 2, 2020
By ak a•
May 10, 2019
By Neftalí A•
Jan 13, 2018
I am very grateful with Dr. Isabelle Bichindaritz and her team that made it possible this course. This course was excellent for me and now I want to learn more about Bioinformatics.
By Lantovololona F•
Oct 19, 2020
This course is fully amazing as it combine biology and computational skills. If you are looking for an induction to bioinformatics, this is undoubtedly the course to take.
By Pietra D•
Jul 12, 2017
The course is boring and very difficult to follow because of the language accent of the teacher and the dept of the content.
By Marcos P•
Mar 7, 2017
Difficult to understand due to her very strong accent and poor audio, meaning I spend 90% of my effort trying to make out what she's saying. As it turns out, all she does is read from the slides! no additional insight, nothing. This makes it boring to hear and she comes across with no personality (although a quick rate-my-professors search tells us a very different story, a real shame since people seem to really like her). At any rate after one week of this course and not seeing any improvement, I've decided to call it quits.
By Andyk•
Mar 19, 2017
Poorly organized course. The lectures seemed to jump around from one point to another. In some cases, way too much detail; in others, not nearly enough.
The subtitles have so many errors that they are virtually useless.
By Joe R•
Aug 17, 2021
Course materials are outdated and I can't really say I learned anything from this course, felt like I was just going through the motions to produce answers rather than actually learning anything useful.
By Emir H S•
Dec 21, 2019
sorry but i cant understand the professor. my ears are bleeding
By Kiseok Y•
Apr 16, 2021
outdated
By Javiera C A A•
May 26, 2022
El curso te adentra a los conocimientos básicos que uno debe tener para poder trabajar con estadísticas, de forma que comprendas tus resultados bioinformáticos y así saber que métodos poder elegir para ordenar grandes cantidades de datos eficientemente.
Entre lo más destacable están sus "cuadernos", en donde se puede trabajar con R sin necesidad de instalarlo, el cual es de fácil comprensión, y no tienes la necesidad de programar, ya que ese no es el fin de este curso, sin embargo te van explicando paso a paso de las líneas del programa y te entregan material extra en caso de que quieras adentrarte más en la programación.
Los subtitulos al español podrían mejorarse, por lo que no recomiendo tomar el curso a menos que se tenga un nivel de inglés medio para poder comprender las partes que no estan correctamente traducidas.
En general es un curso recomendable para adentrarse en este mundo de la bioinformática.
By Tânia G M•
Nov 20, 2021
I really appreciate the course. The content is very useful and gives an excelent overview about where to find data and how to analyze it. I fell motivated and confident to continue my studies in more advanced courses related to this area.