Isabelle Bichindaritz

Associate Professor

Dr. Isabelle Bichindaritz is an associate professor in Computer Science and Director of Biomedical Informatics at SUNY Oswego. Following receiving a PhD in Computer Science from the University René Descartes – Paris V, Dr. Bichindaritz served as a research scientist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and as assistant professor and professor at the University of Washington, Tacoma Institute of Technology and the National School of Public Health. Her research focuses on intelligent learning systems and biomedical data science for decision analytics and data analytics in healthcare and biomedical research, as well as more broadly artificial intelligence in medicine. She has authored or co-authored more than 100 papers in peer reviewed journals and conferences.

Big Data, Genes, and Medicine

