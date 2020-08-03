By Malay S•
Aug 3, 2020
The course cannot be completed due to absence of the valid URL that can enable us to complete the given assignments. Not at all expected from your highly renowned institution.
By Yasmine E H•
Aug 4, 2020
This course is disappointing because the links do not work! I really hope that they will be fixed soon.
By Markella M•
Mar 13, 2022
What a sad anticlimax to an otherwise really good specialisation!!!
Important data for this course, as well as vital links, no longer exist. The organisers have been made aware of this 2 years ago and no-one appears to have done anything. Unless the data is re-shared, it is probably best to make this course obsolete.
If you persevere like I did, and you use your own head and show some initiative, it is possible to complete 2 out of 3 assignments of this course , however don't expect your answers to match the "stock" answers. This makes grading yourself and other people farsical.
By Kalyani A•
Sep 4, 2019
I hope that the links to access data in the peer graded assignments gets fixed soon!
By Mike L•
May 15, 2022
Links were dead to the data set since a few years ago. Assignments were impossilbe to complete as of 2022/05/15
By Tianyu W•
Aug 27, 2017
This specialization is well organized, and the stepik interactive textbook is a splendid tool for learning. I learned a lot about bioinformatics algorithms from this specialization, especially from the programming assignments.
By Christian S•
Feb 23, 2017
Great course and specialization!!