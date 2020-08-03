Chevron Left
Back to Bioinformatics Capstone: Big Data in Biology

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bioinformatics Capstone: Big Data in Biology by University of California San Diego

3.9
stars
22 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn how to use the BaseSpace cloud platform developed by Illumina (our industry partner) to apply several standard bioinformatics software approaches to real biological data. In particular, in a series of Application Challenges will see how genome assembly can be used to track the source of a food poisoning outbreak, how RNA-Sequencing can help us analyze gene expression data on the tissue level, and compare the pros and cons of whole genome vs. whole exome sequencing for finding potentially harmful mutations in a human sample. Plus, hacker track students will have the option to build their own genome assembler and apply it to real data!...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Bioinformatics Capstone: Big Data in Biology

By Malay S

Aug 3, 2020

The course cannot be completed due to absence of the valid URL that can enable us to complete the given assignments. Not at all expected from your highly renowned institution.

By Yasmine E H

Aug 4, 2020

This course is disappointing because the links do not work! I really hope that they will be fixed soon.

By Markella M

Mar 13, 2022

What a sad anticlimax to an otherwise really good specialisation!!!

Important data for this course, as well as vital links, no longer exist. The organisers have been made aware of this 2 years ago and no-one appears to have done anything. Unless the data is re-shared, it is probably best to make this course obsolete.

If you persevere like I did, and you use your own head and show some initiative, it is possible to complete 2 out of 3 assignments of this course , however don't expect your answers to match the "stock" answers. This makes grading yourself and other people farsical.

By Kalyani A

Sep 4, 2019

I hope that the links to access data in the peer graded assignments gets fixed soon!

By Mike L

May 15, 2022

Links were dead to the data set since a few years ago. Assignments were impossilbe to complete as of 2022/05/15

By Tianyu W

Aug 27, 2017

This specialization is well organized, and the stepik interactive textbook is a splendid tool for learning. I learned a lot about bioinformatics algorithms from this specialization, especially from the programming assignments.

By Christian S

Feb 23, 2017

Great course and specialization!!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder