About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Architecture
  • Computer Programming
  • Configuring FPGA systems
Instructor

Offered by

Politecnico di Milano

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Reconfigurable cloud infrastructure

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 46 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

On how to accelerate the cloud with SDAccel

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Summing things up: the Smith-Waterman algorithm

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Smith-Waterman example in details

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course conclusions

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 1 reading

