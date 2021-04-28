Civil society organizations (CSOs) are key actors in development that have valuable contributions to make. They play a multitude of roles - including in relation to humanitarian assistance, service-delivery, research and policy development, and pursuing accountability from governments and other stakeholders – all of which can significantly contribute to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). CSOs are expected to play a critical role in implementing the SDGs and in monitoring their progress. It is therefore urgent that CSOs meaningfully and effectively engage in development processes. But what is needed for CSOs to be able to do so? This Online Interactive Guidance offers some answers to that question. It takes participants through a history of the international commitments that call for this multi-stakeholder collaboration; what this means in practice for different development actors; and the benefits that can ensue through means of good practice examples from countries across the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Introduction to effective civil society engagement in international development
Module 2: Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue (MSD)
Module 3: CSO Development Effectiveness, Accountability & Transparency
Module 4: Official Development Cooperation with CSOs
