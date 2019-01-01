Sanne Huesken is the policy officer at the Secretariat of the Task Team on CSO Development Effectiveness and Enabling Environment (Task Team). The Task Team is a multi-stakeholder coalition. Its participants come from three stakeholder groups: development cooperation providers (donors), partner country governments, and civil society organizations (CSOs) affiliated with the CSO Partnership for Development Effectiveness. The Task Team’s work is concerned with promoting the effective engagement of CSOs in development processes focusing on the creation of an enabling environment for CSOs and the effectiveness, accountability and transparency of CSOs (CSO development effectiveness).