Course Description
This course demonstrates how to use Alibaba Cloud Container Service and Container Registry Service to design and develop architectures related to cloud native applications, services, and security solutions. This course helps you understand the basic concepts of cloud native, the commercial implementation of container technology, and Kubernetes technology as well as extra benefits provided by Alibaba Cloud. This course is intended to prepare users to take the Alibaba Cloud Native ACA certification exam. To earn an official Alibaba Cloud certificate please join the Cloud Native courses on the Academy's website: DevOps Specialty: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/course/316 Using Kubernetes to Manage Containers: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/certification/clouder_kubernetes Alibaba Cloud and CNCF Cloud Native Open Class: https://edu.alibabacloud.com/course/312