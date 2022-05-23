About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Some experience as a Cloud Native Solution Architect, Container Operation Engineer, or Cloud Native Application Developer

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Cloud Native Operations

  • Cloud Native Development

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing Security
  • Devops
  • Managing Containers
Alibaba Cloud Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Getting Started

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Container Registry Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Application Migration

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Cloud Management

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

