Master FPGA Design for Industrial Application. Master FPGA architecture, VHDL programming, and IoT integration for industrial applications, unlocking career opportunities in digital design

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore digital design basics, Boolean algebra, logic gates, circuits, memory types, and PLDs, gearing you for diverse VLSI challenges.

  • Master CMOS VLSI design, analog/digital circuits and their implementation with Electric VLSI EDA Tool & LTspice, ensuring industry proficiency.

  • Master FPGA architecture, sensor interfacing, digital protocols and real-time applications with Xilinx Vivado for industrial automation & IoT roles.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 4 course series

Fundamentals of Digital Design for VLSI Chip Design

Course 117 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Combinational and Sequential Circuits
Category: FPGA Architecture and Applications
Category: VHDL Programming
Category: Digital Circuit Design
Category: Memory Types and Programmable Logic Devices (PLDs

VLSI Chip Design and Simulation with Electric VLSI EDA Tool

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Analog Circuit Design
Category: CMOS VLSI Design
Category: Simulation and Layout Design
Category: Digital Circuit Design
Category: Electronic VLSI EDA Tools

Design of Digital Circuits with VHDL Programming

Course 318 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: RTL Design and Simulation (using Xilinx ISE)
Category: VHDL Programming
Category: Embedded System Design
Category: Digital Circuit Design with VHDL
Category: FPGA Architecture

FPGA Architecture Based System for Industrial Application

Course 412 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Real-time Applications and Automation with FPGA
Category: IoT Integration with FPGA
Category: FPGA Architecture and Design
Category: Digital Communication Protocols (RS232, I2C, SPI) with FPGA
Category: Sensor Interfacing with FPGA

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
46 Courses17,710 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

