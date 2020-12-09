MB
Apr 21, 2020
Good to learn a new course if it would be more hands-on would have much interesting. Anyway thank you for giving a new technology or knowledge
RM
Dec 13, 2020
Excellent!! I enjoyed a lot! It was complementary information for my PhD! Thank you!
By Joel M M•
Dec 9, 2020
I really enjoyed the course. The explanations are clear and engaging. The only downside is that I found it a bit challenging to follow the explanations on SDAccel and Vivado HLS in week 4. I believe a set of videos introducing Vivado HLS (quick introduction on design flow, HLS Pragma, etc) and OpenCL would have helped significantly. Thank you to the instructors!
By Mudasar B•
Apr 22, 2020
By Romina M•
Dec 14, 2020
By Qaiser I•
Jan 30, 2021
An excellent and rare course. Highly recommended.
By 4NM16EC026 B S K•
Sep 1, 2020
Expected more demonstration and maybe hands-on SDAccel
By Isaac K•
May 24, 2020
Not what i was expecting, fpga became very software engineering and less hardware..