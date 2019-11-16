About this Course

1,959 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the definitions of simple error measures (e.g. MSE, accuracy, precision/recall).

  • Evaluate the performance of regressors / classifiers using the above measures.

  • Understand the difference between training/testing performance, and generalizability.

  • Understand techniques to avoid overfitting and achieve good generalization performance.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Diagnostics for Data

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2: Codebases, Regularization, and Evaluating a Model

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Validation and Pipelines

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Final Project

2 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MEANINGFUL PREDICTIVE MODELING

View all reviews

About the Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics Specialization

Python Data Products for Predictive Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder