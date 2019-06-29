By surendar r•
Jun 29, 2019
Peer review system HAS TO CHANGE, IT IS VERY POOR currently - As I type this review, I am waiting for my assignment review for around a weeks time now, no luck in getting any feedback no matter how many threads you make or post in discussion forums like mentioned in FAQs.
This peer review system of having 3 reviews to complete the course has to change to 1 peer review for completion of the course. There is no point in making a learner wait for 7-10 days time without providing any kind of feedback. I put the same comment for Course 2 & I am iterating the same comment/suggestion once again in course 3.
By Padam J T•
Mar 31, 2021
The course provided a lot of insights into predictive modeling.
By SNIGDHA K•
May 7, 2021
Insightful. Thank you so much!!
By ANUSHREE C•
Mar 24, 2021
Great course.
By oriol p•
Sep 16, 2019
Great course
By Sudhananda P•
Apr 14, 2021
Se
By ILYA S•
Nov 17, 2019
Excellent content, but presentation is a bit challenging at times.
By J N B P•
Jun 30, 2020
A good course about parameters optimization.
By SANTIAGO O C•
Jul 5, 2020
Very poor respect the first curse of the specialization