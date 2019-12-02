About this Course

45,728 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 55 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Graph Theory
  • Graphs
  • Graph Algorithms
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 55 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(4,975 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Decomposition of Graphs 1

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Decomposition of Graphs 2

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Paths in Graphs 1

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Paths in Graphs 2

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ALGORITHMS ON GRAPHS

View all reviews

About the Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Data Structures and Algorithms

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder