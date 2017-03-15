The primary topics in this part of the specialization are: asymptotic ("Big-oh") notation, sorting and searching, divide and conquer (master method, integer and matrix multiplication, closest pair), and randomized algorithms (QuickSort, contraction algorithm for min cuts).
- Algorithms
- Randomized Algorithm
- Sorting Algorithm
- Divide And Conquer Algorithms
Stanford University
Week 1
Introduction; "big-oh" notation and asymptotic analysis.
Week 2
Divide-and-conquer basics; the master method for analyzing divide and conquer algorithms.
Week 3
The QuickSort algorithm and its analysis; probability review.
Week 4
This was going to be a review of material for me, just a refresher. But instead I was exposed to a lot of new concepts and really feel like I got some good experience from it.
It would be great if lectures and slides would be with better design and to make and record new slides and lectures. Because these lectures seems too old. Everything else is great.
Very good course in algorithms. I bought the book to help me understand but the lectures make it way easier and thus much more fun to understand the analysis. Looking forward to complete the spec
Professor Tim is an amazing instructor, and he explained all those elegant proofs in a brief and concise manner. I really enjoyed this course and certainly felt my IQ level going above roof ! :P
Algorithms are the heart of computer science, and the subject has countless practical applications as well as intellectual depth. This specialization is an introduction to algorithms for learners with at least a little programming experience. The specialization is rigorous but emphasizes the big picture and conceptual understanding over low-level implementation and mathematical details. After completing this specialization, you will be well-positioned to ace your technical interviews and speak fluently about algorithms with other programmers and computer scientists.
