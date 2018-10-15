The primary topics in this part of the specialization are: data structures (heaps, balanced search trees, hash tables, bloom filters), graph primitives (applications of breadth-first and depth-first search, connectivity, shortest paths), and their applications (ranging from deduplication to social network analysis).
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Week 1
Breadth-first and depth-first search; computing strong components; applications.
Week 2
Dijkstra's shortest-path algorithm.
Week 3
Heaps; balanced binary search trees.
Week 4
Hashing; bloom filters.
The course was very interesting. As a person who struggles with problem-solving, I found this course very helpful because the professor's ideas are well explained. It makes me to learn more.
Awesome course! Professor Roughgarden is fantastic. The material was appropriately challenging. Perfect amount of rigor. Only one minor squabble: the hash problem set is terribly misleading.
There is very little hand-holding in this course and no code provided. This really challenges you to implement the ideas taught in the most efficient and appropriate manner possible.
Interesting problems and explanations. But mathematical analysis is going off of my mind. It has very good explanation. Not sure, whether I can carry forward that knowledge or not.
About the Algorithms Specialization
Algorithms are the heart of computer science, and the subject has countless practical applications as well as intellectual depth. This specialization is an introduction to algorithms for learners with at least a little programming experience. The specialization is rigorous but emphasizes the big picture and conceptual understanding over low-level implementation and mathematical details. After completing this specialization, you will be well-positioned to ace your technical interviews and speak fluently about algorithms with other programmers and computer scientists.
