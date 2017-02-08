About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Spanning Tree
  • Algorithms
  • Dynamic Programming
  • Greedy Algorithm
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 160 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 188 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 105 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 107 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Algorithms Specialization

Algorithms

