The primary topics in this part of the specialization are: shortest paths (Bellman-Ford, Floyd-Warshall, Johnson), NP-completeness and what it means for the algorithm designer, and strategies for coping with computationally intractable problems (analysis of heuristics, local search).
- Data Structure
- Algorithms
- Np-Completeness
- Dynamic Programming
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Week 1
The Bellman-Ford algorithm; all-pairs shortest paths.
Week 2
NP-complete problems and exact algorithms for them.
Week 3
Approximation algorithms for NP-complete problems.
Week 4
Local search algorithms for NP-complete problems; the wider world of algorithms.
Great one for people with advanced understanding! Others will find it slightly hard to follow!
Really happy to finish this specialization and I will still study algorithms in the future.
unlike previous 3 courses some of course 4's quiz problems are really difficult and not sure how to approach...
Excellent course! The lectures provide clear and rigorous explanations, and the coding exercises are appropriately challenging.
Algorithms are the heart of computer science, and the subject has countless practical applications as well as intellectual depth. This specialization is an introduction to algorithms for learners with at least a little programming experience. The specialization is rigorous but emphasizes the big picture and conceptual understanding over low-level implementation and mathematical details. After completing this specialization, you will be well-positioned to ace your technical interviews and speak fluently about algorithms with other programmers and computer scientists.
