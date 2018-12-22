About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Essential algorithmic techniques

  • Design efficient algorithms

  • Practice solving algorithmic interview problems

  • Implement efficient and reliable solutions

Skills you will gain

  • Dynamic Programming
  • Debugging
  • Software Testing
  • Algorithms
  • Computer Programming
Course 1 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Programming Challenges

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Algorithmic Warm-up

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Greedy Algorithms

8 hours to complete
11 readings
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Divide-and-Conquer

9 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 157 min), 5 readings, 9 quizzes

