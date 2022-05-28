This is the third course in a Specialization titled Java as a Second Language. This course presents instruction to IT professionals for developing Java applications. The material targets professional that are familiar with application programming, but do not have strong Java skills. The type of Java applications focus on: Console based Java applications, Java windows applications, and Java web and mobile applications. This course presents material on developing real applications, and includes hands-on application development labs. Learners will gain strong Java application development skills.
This course is part of the Java as a Second Language Specialization
Programming experience, and courses 1 and 2 in this Specialization.
- Computer Programming
- Windows Programming
- Web
- Mobile App
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Java Console Applications
In this module, we will learn about writing Java console based applications
Java Windows Applications
In this module, we will learn to write Java GUI applications for windows programming.
More Java Windows Applications
In this module, we will continue learning to write Java GUI applications for windows programming.
Java Web and Mobile applications
In this module, we will learn about Java web and mobile applications
About the Java as a Second Language Specialization
This specialization is meant to be an introduction to Java as a second language. You may be familiar with any computer programming language, shell scripting, or knowledge of older Java versions, JavaScript, etc. This specialization will help you move to the Java language and will cover all the features and functions you need to create great Java web and mobile applications. You will learn Java object orientation and see the parallels with other programming languages.
