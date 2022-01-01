About this Specialization

This specialization is meant to be an introduction to Java as a second language. You may be familiar with any computer programming language, shell scripting, or knowledge of older Java versions, JavaScript, etc. This specialization will help you move to the Java language and will cover all the features and functions you need to create great Java web and mobile applications. You will learn Java object orientation and see the parallels with other programming languages. The Java as a Second Language specialization assumes that you know some programming and want to transfer that knowledge into learning Java. Lab exercises will be performed using your own system and Java installation as well as the Coursera lab platform. The instructor will guide you through setting up and configuring your environment and working through the labs. Java can be installed on just about any type of computer, but the instructor will demonstrate the installation on a Windows system.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 3 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Java as a Second Language

4.4
stars
51 ratings
12 reviews
Course2

Course 2

The Java Language

4.3
stars
52 ratings
13 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Writing Java Application Code

4.4
stars
26 ratings
3 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder