- Computer Programming
- Web Programming
- Java
- mobile programming
- Familiarality with computer programming.
- switch statements
- For Loop
- if-then
- Java Programming
- ploymorphism
- Windows Programming
- Web
Java as a Second Language Specialization
Transfer your programming skills to Java. Learn to develop web and mobile applilcations using the Java language.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will use the Java language features to install and run a Java application, as well as work with Java features including inheritance and polymorphism. As you work through the exercises, you'll create several smaller Java applications. In the final course, you'll create a fully functioning calculator application using the Java language.
Some level of programming knowledge. Familiarity with computer systems.
Some level of programming knowledge. Familiarity with computer systems.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Java as a Second Language
This course is meant to be an introduction to Java as a second language, if you are familiar with any computer programming language. It could be shell scripting, knowledge of older Java versions, JavaScript, etc. This course will allow you to quickly pick up the Java programming language. You will learn Java Object Orientation, and see the parallels with other programming paradigms.
The Java Language
This is the second course in the Java as a Second Language Specialization. In this course, we'll take a look at Java data types, discuss what primitive data types are, and explain data classes. We'll also explore characters and strings and you'll add a new class in the lab. Next, we'll take a look at Java Control Structures. We'll explain IF statements, Loops, and arrays, and will discuss Switch Statements and the Java Programming Environment.
Writing Java Application Code
This is the third course in a Specialization titled Java as a Second Language. This course presents instruction to IT professionals for developing Java applications. The material targets professional that are familiar with application programming, but do not have strong Java skills. The type of Java applications focus on: Console based Java applications, Java windows applications, and Java web and mobile applications. This course presents material on developing real applications, and includes hands-on application development labs. Learners will gain strong Java application development skills.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.