Learner Reviews & Feedback for Writing Java Application Code by LearnQuest
4.4
stars
26 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
This is the third course in a Specialization titled Java as a Second Language. This course presents instruction to IT professionals for developing Java applications. The material targets professional that are familiar with application programming, but do not have strong Java skills. The type of Java applications focus on: Console based Java applications, Java windows applications, and Java web and mobile applications. This course presents material on developing real applications, and includes hands-on application development labs. Learners will gain strong Java application development skills.
The courses in this specialization are cumulative, so you should take courses 1 and 2 prior to this one. This course contains Coursera labs so students can practice their new Java skills. The instructor also provides offline instructions in case you prefer to use your own local Java environment.
It is recommended that you take the courses in this Specialization in order because the knowledge is cumulative....
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Writing Java Application Code
By joe m
•
Mar 23, 2022
Great class, I came to it after taking the LearnQuest Core Java specialization (I highly recommend this program) and had suffiecient knowledge to follow along with the lessons and labs. Good introduction to some real world uses of Java outside of the introductory OO subjects and data structures in Core Java.