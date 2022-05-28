This is the second course in the Java as a Second Language Specialization. In this course, we'll take a look at Java data types, discuss what primitive data types are, and explain data classes. We'll also explore characters and strings and you'll add a new class in the lab. Next, we'll take a look at Java Control Structures. We'll explain IF statements, Loops, and arrays, and will discuss Switch Statements and the Java Programming Environment.
Computer programming and application development.
Skills you will gain
- switch statements
- For Loop
- if-then
- Java Programming
- ploymorphism
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Java as a Second Language-the Java Language: Java Data Types
In this module, we'll take a look at Java data types, discuss what primitive data types are, and explain data classes. We'll also explore characters and strings and you'll add a new class in a lab.
Java as a Second Language-the Java Language: Java Control Structures
In this module, we'll take a look at Java Control Structures. We'll explain IF statements, Loops, and arrays. We'll also discuss Switch Statements and the Java Programming Environment.
Java as a Second Language: Java Method Inheritance, Polymorphism and Overloading
In this module, we'll define inheritance and explore how methods and properties are inherited in Java. We'll also discuss polymorphism and overloading functions before completing a lab and quiz.
Java as a Second Language: Mapping to Other Object Oriented Languages
This final module discusses how all of the things we've learned in the previous lessons together will come together for our final lab.
About the Java as a Second Language Specialization
This specialization is meant to be an introduction to Java as a second language. You may be familiar with any computer programming language, shell scripting, or knowledge of older Java versions, JavaScript, etc. This specialization will help you move to the Java language and will cover all the features and functions you need to create great Java web and mobile applications. You will learn Java object orientation and see the parallels with other programming languages.
