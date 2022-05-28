About this Course

1,771 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Java as a Second Language Specialization
Intermediate Level

Computer programming and application development.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • switch statements
  • For Loop
  • if-then
  • Java Programming
  • ploymorphism
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Java as a Second Language Specialization
Intermediate Level

Computer programming and application development.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Java as a Second Language-the Java Language: Java Data Types

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Java as a Second Language-the Java Language: Java Control Structures

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Java as a Second Language: Java Method Inheritance, Polymorphism and Overloading

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Java as a Second Language: Mapping to Other Object Oriented Languages

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Java as a Second Language Specialization

Java as a Second Language

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder