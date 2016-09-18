About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Trees (Data Structures)
  • Data Structure
  • Linked List
  • Binary Tree
University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to the Course

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 21 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Working with Strings

8 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 86 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Efficiency Analysis and Benchmarking

6 hours to complete
25 videos (Total 145 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Interfaces, Linked Lists vs. Arrays, and Correctness

11 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 144 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

