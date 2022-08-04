This course is the first in a series that will allow you to expand your skills as an Android developer into the world of cross-platform mobile development. This will allow you to use your foundations as an Android developer to build cross-platform mobile applications. The first step in this expansion is learning to program in JavaScript. This will prepare you to learn to use the React library for mobile development.
What you will learn
Create simple JavaScript code
Create and manipulate objects and arrays
Write unit testing using Jest
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
