Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mobile Development and JavaScript by Meta
About the Course
This course is the first in a series that will allow you to expand your skills as an Android developer into the world of cross-platform mobile development. This will allow you to use your foundations as an Android developer to build cross-platform mobile applications. The first step in this expansion is learning to program in JavaScript. This will prepare you to learn to use the React library for mobile development.
JavaScript is the programming language that powers the modern web. In this course, you will learn the basic concepts of web development with JavaScript. You will work with functions, objects, arrays, variables, data types, the HTML DOM, and much more. You will learn how to use JavaScript and discover interactive possibilities with modern JavaScript technologies. Finally, you will learn about the practice of testing code and how to write a unit test using Jest....