This course is meant to be an introduction to Java as a second language, if you are familiar with any computer programming language. It could be shell scripting, knowledge of older Java versions, JavaScript, etc. This course will allow you to quickly pick up the Java programming language. You will learn Java Object Orientation, and see the parallels with other programming paradigms.
This course is part of the Java as a Second Language Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
General knowledge of the computer. Also some programming knowledge or background.
Skills you will gain
- Computer Programming
- Java
- Familiarality with computer programming.
General knowledge of the computer. Also some programming knowledge or background.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Java Foundations
In this module, we'll explain what Java is and how it came to be. We'll also explore what a Java Virtual Machine is, what it does, and why Java is a crucial part of web applications.
Module 2: Building the Java Devlopment Environment.
In this module, we'll explain how to download and install Java and Eclipse and go through creating and running a Java project using Eclipse.
Module 3: Java Classes and Objects
In this module, we'll talk about the features that make Java an object-oriented language, explain Java classes and objects and how to add a class. We'll also talk about models and how to move it to code.
Module 4: Instantiation, the Constructor, the Main Function and Objects
In this module, we'll talk about Java instantiation, constructors, and main functions.
Module 5: Additional Classes and Concatenation
In this module, we'll discuss what concatenation is, what it is used for, and how to use it in Java. We will also talk about instantiating multiple classes and you'll get a chance to add a new class in a lab.
Reviews
- 5 stars71.69%
- 4 stars11.32%
- 3 stars5.66%
- 2 stars5.66%
- 1 star5.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO JAVA AS A SECOND LANGUAGE
Excellent! The pace of the instructor is great. Nice instruction skills!
About the Java as a Second Language Specialization
This specialization is meant to be an introduction to Java as a second language. You may be familiar with any computer programming language, shell scripting, or knowledge of older Java versions, JavaScript, etc. This specialization will help you move to the Java language and will cover all the features and functions you need to create great Java web and mobile applications. You will learn Java object orientation and see the parallels with other programming languages.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.