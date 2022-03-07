About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Java as a Second Language Specialization
Intermediate Level

General knowledge of the computer. Also some programming knowledge or background.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Java
  • Familiarality with computer programming.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Java as a Second Language Specialization
Intermediate Level

General knowledge of the computer. Also some programming knowledge or background.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Module 1: Java Foundations

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min)
2 hours to complete

Module 2: Building the Java Devlopment Environment.

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 3: Java Classes and Objects

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 4: Instantiation, the Constructor, the Main Function and Objects

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 5: Additional Classes and Concatenation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Java as a Second Language Specialization

Java as a Second Language

