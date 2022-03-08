Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Java as a Second Language

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Java as a Second Language by LearnQuest

4.4
stars
51 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This course is meant to be an introduction to Java as a second language, if you are familiar with any computer programming language. It could be shell scripting, knowledge of older Java versions, JavaScript, etc. This course will allow you to quickly pick up the Java programming language. You will learn Java Object Orientation, and see the parallels with other programming paradigms. This is course 1 of a 3 course Specialization titled Java as a Second Language. It assumes that you know some programming and want to transfer that knowledge into learning Java. Lab exercises will be performed using your system and Java installation. The instructor will guide you through setting up and configuring your environment and working through the labs. Java can be installed on just about any type of computer, but the instructor will demonstrate the installation on a Windows system....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 13 of 13 Reviews for Introduction to Java as a Second Language

By Frank N

Mar 8, 2022

Excellent! The pace of the instructor is great. Nice instruction skills!

By Jovanny U

Dec 20, 2020

It is a great and simple introduction to Java

By Ricardo G

Feb 23, 2022

Excellent !!! Tahnk you !!

GOD Bless you !!

By Dudam P

Feb 5, 2021

wonderful learning experience with this...

By RtiZtiC

Jan 12, 2021

provides great base for the new comers

By SUJAL S

Jan 6, 2021

Thanks For This Course #COursera

By Claudio M

Oct 21, 2021

excelente curso base de Java

By PROJOTI G

Feb 6, 2021

best courses

By Robert A

Jan 1, 2021

I do not think that the topics cover on this first part of the course is the ideal. I would prefer to start to translate the basics as the printf, scanf, if statments, switch, do, while, etc. And then add the specifict stuff java related and the non as basic topics.

By Florin A G

Jan 13, 2022

nice history and introduction for beginners

By Per E J

Dec 10, 2020

Not sure how much consideration the course actually take to you having knowledge in other languages

By md s h

Jan 13, 2021

if the video of labs done by teacher would have been provided it would have been of great help.

By Alexander B

Jul 1, 2021

N​o programming excercises, only a quiz after each lecture.... I don't understand it

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder