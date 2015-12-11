About this Course

27,908 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(18,968 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Microbes and the Human Microbiome

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Studying the Microbiome

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Making Sense Out of Microbial Data

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

The Human Gut Microbiome and Your Health

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GUT CHECK: EXPLORING YOUR MICROBIOME

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder