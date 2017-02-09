This course will give you an introduction to bacteria and chronic infections. Leading experts in the field will make you familiar with the fundamental concepts of microbiology and bacteriology such as single cell bacteria, biofilm formation, and acute and chronic infections.
Skills you will gain
- Antimicrobial
- Infection Control
- Microbiology
- Bacteriology
The University of Copenhagen is the oldest University in Denmark - founded in 1479, and with over 38,000 students and more than 9,000 employees. The purpose of the University is to conduct research and provide education to the highest academic level. Based in Denmark's capital city it is one of the top research institutions in Europe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Bacteria and Infections
Welcome to the course. During this first module you will be introduced to bacteria and infections in general, including the difference between planktonic and biofilm growing bacteria. Have fun, cheers Thomas
Properties of Biofilms and Chronic Infections
Hello everyone, welcome to the second module. During this module you will learn about the specific properties of biofilms and chronic infections.
Bacteria and biofilms as natural inhabitants of our body
Welcome to module 3. This module deals with Bacteria and biofilms as natural inhabitants of our body,and in the forums we will be discussing their role on our health.
Bacteria and biofilms in chronic infections
Dear all welcome to module 4. Here we will present several types of chronic infections and how biofilms are related to themI hope you will enjoy it :-)
I really enjoyed this course. I have learnt a lot new things and upgraded on what I already knew. I recommend this to every one interested in understanding microbial resistance
it was a good experience gaining information in this way especially during this pandemic,and we are grateful to all the lecturers for explaining the theory in an amazing way .
Very informative, well structured course. I wish i could gave done this course in my life, i may have been a pathologist instead of Public Health Specialest
This is a very practically oriented course and creates a lot of curiosity! I would say an excellent course for those wishing to pursue translational research in chronic bacterial infections.
