Skills you will gain

  • Antimicrobial
  • Infection Control
  • Microbiology
  • Bacteriology
University of Copenhagen

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Bacteria and Infections

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Properties of Biofilms and Chronic Infections

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Bacteria and biofilms as natural inhabitants of our body

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Bacteria and biofilms in chronic infections

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

