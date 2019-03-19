NM
Oct 30, 2016
I enjoyed this course very much and I certainly recommend it to that ones who are working in clinical fields like pharmacies and hospitals. Excellent teachers and topics as well as reading material.
AA
Oct 16, 2020
I came to learn such a new concept through this course that i was not expecting and this has given me a whole lot of ideas to work with my research work also. This course needs much appreciation.
By Lakshmi.K.Kumar•
Mar 19, 2019
Many thanks to all the instructors. An exceptionally good course. I am not a person from life sciences background at all. I am a software engineer. But I found the course very interesting and nice. I have learnt a LOT. This course has inspired me take similar courses in future.
Thanks again.
Will I get a certificate? I am ready to pay to get the certificate.
I did't do that before, because I was't sure if would be able to cope with the subject, because of my background.
By James M•
Dec 17, 2016
Fantastic! Really fascinating and informative quality training from experts in their field. Great resources and really interesting presentations on complex subjects.
By Anu P•
Jun 11, 2017
This course helped me to understand 'HOW and WHAT HAD HAPPENED', when father of my known doctor died due to fever!!
Now i can imagine the most probable reason for his death, that not even his son mentioned to when asked generally (assuming he might not be aware about the potential biofilm infection).
His father died possibly (as i leaned from this course) due to biofilm infection (as he was on artificial pacemaker and had a slow healing/chronic wound in his leg).
I am a biology lecturer in a senior secondary school in India. I am very fortunate to learn more about bacteria and chronic infection course.
I heartily thank everyone who has contributed to this course.
Best Regards
Anu Panamkuttiyiel
By Laura B•
Jan 21, 2017
Thank you team who put together a great effort. I appreciate this opportunity to refresh my education as microbiologist, in the infectious diseases caused by bacteria. The extra readings were really refreshing, and would like to learn more about combination of treatment/usage of two or more antibiotics and other actions to eradicate chronic infections. Two thumbs up for motivating broader (international research) on biofilms. I found good correlation with PCR findings and follow-up of evolution thanks to conscientious collection of identified pathogens to compare throughout the years within and between patients to understand evolution and estimate best ways of treatment. Thank you again.
By Dominika B•
Sep 28, 2016
The course was very useful, and interesting as well. :) I always like when people talk about what's there to discover and work out yet, not only what we already know.
By Prajwal K•
Aug 24, 2019
I had an amazing time all through the course. I thank all the instructors for their valuable time and for sharing their insights on the Bio films and the associated Chronic infection.Thank you
By Sondos A•
May 12, 2019
I love microbiology since first days in 3rd year of my medical studies, I was full of life in 4th year's infectious diseases rotation, I find myself in this area. But the thing is, I always though of becoming an infectious diseases specialist, now I'm considering research face of this beautiful speciality, thanks to this course of course!! I've learned a lot, and I have more questions now, isn't it great to enter the gate as a medical doctor who graduated around a year ago from MD school, and exit it as a scientist with a lot of questions to look for an answer for?
By Blanca I M R•
Nov 1, 2017
I think it has been one of the most dificult courses I have taken because I didnt know very much of the topic, Im not a microbiologist but I find the subject very interesting. Thank you very much I think the professors were very clear and made me want to know more.
By Meghan G•
May 28, 2017
I found this course informative. It was especially interesting to me having seen patients with chronic infections that seem to clear, but recur without an external cause.
Highly recommend this course if you are in medicine and looking for more information.
By Komal Y•
Aug 18, 2020
this was so overwhelming experience for me to study more about bacteria and chronic infection and i am so happy and grateful that I shall be using this knowledge gathered in my studies.
thanks
By Osama A•
Apr 11, 2020
It is very very good and useful, but the readings category contains so much complicated information that is not illustrated enough in the tutorial videos
But overall, It is very useful.
By German Z C•
Mar 5, 2020
It is a very illustrative course once it can make us -non medical amateurs- see clearly not only the risk of bacteria but the importance of studying it for the also positive role they play in our environment and in our organism. The course made me feel the importance not to fear but respect and wish to understand more of the bacteria world and its positive and negative effects on common and chronic infections. Congratulations to all the board of Copenhagen University microbiologists for a wonderful and easy to digest course. If allowed, I would like to suggest them to try a botanical tincture made with the branches of the tree species FRAXINUS EXCELSIOR or FRAXINUS AMERICANA, to fight Pseudomona Aeruginosa (maybe start in vitro) to see if it could be a way to treat patients with CF. Thanks. GZC.
By Phil J•
Jun 20, 2019
Very well presented, wide scope of detail, some of the AV needs to be listened too carefully to interpret the meaning intended by the presenter.
By Jenny O•
Apr 12, 2018
Very interesting and informative course. Presenting the case studies via the graphics was very engaging.
By Deleted A•
Jun 17, 2016
Very useful and coprehensive course.
By Henrik F•
Mar 7, 2019
Excellent introduction to the signi of biofilms in chronic infections
By Sebastien F•
Jan 3, 2018
Course should be updated with 2017 research.
By Hilke R•
Jan 8, 2017
interesting content but not well presented. faculty read the script and struggled with pronunciation, fluency and generally engaging presentation. Combination of basic content on the one hand and highly specialised information / terminology without explanation on the other was not helpful to learning.
By Andrei T•
May 5, 2017
The content might be great but the teachers don't seem to enjoy presenting the course at all. They are basically reading from a script. Very monotonous atmosphere.
By Alex S•
Mar 23, 2016
I found it very hard to understand the lecturers and what they were saying.
By Rahul K G•
Dec 31, 2017
I learnt lot of informations about bacteria that cause chronic infection and their lifestyle. Also I know about treatment of some specific infection caused by bacteria. Bacterial behaviour, cell communication and type of wounds are also very interesting topics. I think, a lot of more research is need in this area. Thanks
By Lance R•
Feb 19, 2018
Very interesting course. I learned a great deal about infections and biofilms. The teachers of this course are extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend this course if you are interested in more information about chronic infections in humans.
By Aemall A•
Oct 17, 2020
By Janina L•
Oct 1, 2016
I enjoyed this course very much. Was an excellent refresher for myself and all the material, additional reading resources and instruction from the professors was clear and concise. Thank you!
By Elena R•
Feb 20, 2017
Interesting and well structured, easy to follow. Some videos were a bit too long, but the concepts were well explained. Everything was clean and clear. I enjoyed it.