About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Introduction to Discrete Mathematics for Computer Science Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Number Theory
  • Cryptography
  • Modular Exponentiation
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Modular Arithmetic

4 hours to complete
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Euclid's Algorithm

4 hours to complete
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Building Blocks for Cryptography

4 hours to complete
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Cryptography

5 hours to complete
About the Introduction to Discrete Mathematics for Computer Science Specialization

Introduction to Discrete Mathematics for Computer Science

